FAMU student-athlete hopes to get his piece of history back after being victim of a car break-in

This was the second time the student-athletes car was burglarized.

There have been over 600 car break-in cases since January of this year, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“It’s really not a great situation, it’s kind of a struggle.

5 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Florida A&M Student-Athlete Kelvin Dean Jr. starts his day with a discovery that was shake anyone.

The back door to his car had been opened.

His property—missing.

Including prized SWAC football championship ring.

Wednesday, Dean walked me through how he’s feeling about the crime that’s hit him along with dozens of his neighbors.

“People work hard for the stuff that they pay for and buy so it’s not a good look for people to just come and take it with no consequences.”

So far, Dean tells me the Leon County Sheriff’s office came on scene to search the car for fingerprints, and he says all he can do is wait and see.

After speaking with Dean, I went to TPD headquarters and spoke with Detective Stuart York, if these types of incidents are familiar.

“So far this year we’ve had over 600 cars broken into. Of those 600, over 80 percent of them have been unlocked.”

Detective York also says these cases are familiar especially this time of year.

“We do typically see an uptick during the summer months.”

As for Dean, he hopes that in the meantime, he’ll be able to get his things back sooner rather than later.

“I pray every day and hope stuff like this doesn’t continue to happen.”