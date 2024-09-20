FAMU has a new athletic director; see what students want her to accomplish

Florida A&M University has found its next athletic director.

Angela Suggs is the new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

It's the latest piece of the puzzle being reshuffled on the highest of seven hills -- turnover that I've been following closely for months. Here's what you need to know about the new A.D.

It's the latest piece of the puzzle being reshuffled on the highest of seven hills -- turnover that I've been following closely for months. Here's what you need to know about the new A.D.

Angela Suggs is the new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

She replaces Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, who I previously told you left FAMU last month after interim president Dr. Timothy Beard asked his leadership team to resign.

Suggs is a FAMU graduate and comes from the Florida Sports Foundation -- where she was President and CEO.

She previously worked at FAMU athletics as a Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs and Senior Woman Administrator.

With a new A.D. on campus soon, I asked students what they want Suggs to focus on.

CARSON JONES / FAMU STUDENT - "I hope the AD brings us some new recruitment, you know making sure our teams are the best they can be. Number one public HCBU, we got to represent."

DREW JONES / FAMU STUDENT - "I think they should prioritize the well-being of the actual players. They're also college students as well, not just players that players that play on the weekends. They're people, they have lives and they go through things as well."

I read through Suggs' contract. It says she will make $250,000 per year for three years. There are also performance incentives in there if Suggs can meet certain goals.

For example: if athletic fund raising reaches the $1 million mark, Suggs will get an extra $50,000. And if football season ticket sales reach $5,000 before the first game of next season, Suggs will get $5,000.

I reached out to FAMU several times to speak with Suggs, but did not get an answer.

One thing not announced: when Suggs will start. As of Friday afternoon, Michael Smith is still listed as Acting Athletic Director on the FAMU Athletics' website.

