FAMU Board of Trustees schedules special meeting following questions regarding $237 million donation

SW TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting following questions regarding a $237 million donation announced a commencement.

That special meeting scheduled is on the BOT website for May 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Wednesday, we reportedthe board was considering meeting May 15, 16 or 17.

Earlier in the week, Florida A&M University Board of Trustees Vice Chair, Deveron Gibbon, called for a meeting regarding the donation. ABC 27's Channing Frampton interviewed Gibbons Tuesday. Watch that video above. Gibbons said he learned of the multi-million donation when it was first publicly announced at commencement on May 4, 2024.

WATCH THE MOMENT THE DONATION WAS ANNOUNCED BELOW:

Florida A&M University receives $237 million gift

In a statement issued Tuesday, Vice Chair Gibbons said,

“A donation of this nature requires the highest degree of transparency and inquiry, and to this point that has not occurred. As Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, I have a responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the university I cherish – but I have deep concerns that this process is moving too quickly to embrace a gift without proper scrutiny." Florida A&M University BOT Vice Chair Deveron Gibbons

FAMU is confident in the validity of the money, saying all $237 million has been transferred to the FAMU Foundation in the form of stocks.

