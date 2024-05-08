Watch Now
Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees evaluating dates for special meeting regarding $237M donation

Board members are considering three dates in the middle of May
FLorida A&amp;M University Vice Chair, Deveron Gibbons is calling for an emergency meeting.
Posted at 6:53 PM, May 08, 2024
SW TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Board of Trustees Vice Chair Deveron Gibbons confirmed Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees is discussing holding a special meeting in the middle of May. That meeting would be set up to discuss the $237 million donation received during commencement.

Leaders are considering May 15, 16 or 17 for the meeting. ABC 27 is working to confirm when the meeting will actually take place.

Tuesday, Vice Chair Gibbons called for a meeting to talk about the donation that has raised questions since it was revealed to the public May 4. Watch our interview with him about his concerns above.

That $237 million donation came fromthe Issac Batterson Family 7th Trust and CEO Gregory Gerami.

WATCH THE SURPRISE DONATION:

Florida A&M University receives $237 million gift

Despite skepticism, FAMU have remained confident in the validity of the donation. The University did say they signed a non-disclosure agreement with Gerami.

