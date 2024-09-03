Envision Credit Union Raises $83,200 to Fight Food Insecurity in Southwest Tallahassee

Envision Credit Union raised over $83,200 for the 'Envision no Hunger' initiative

The money will go towards expanding the 'School Market Pantries' program

Pineview Elementary is one of 19 schools with a market pantry

Watch the video to see how Second Harvest of the Big Bend plans to increase the number of schools with pantries



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fighting against food insecurity in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

Envision Credit Union marked its fifth year hosting the 'Envision no Hunger' initiative.

This year the group raised over $83-thousand-200 dollars in donations.

Envision presented a check today at Pineview Elementary.

The money will go to expansion of Second Harvest of the Big Bend's "School Market Pantries" program.

Pineview is one of 19 schools in the region with a market pantry.

Pineview Elementary Principal, Carmen Connor told ABC 27 about the program.

"We have two pantries at Pineview Elementary School. We have one that's here housed in our school for our families to take advantage of. We also have a help shelf outside in our parking lot that also feeds our community. That help shelf is filled every day and it is empty by the end of every day."

Second Harvest of the Big Bend plans to increase the number of schools with pantries to 36 by the end of this school year.

