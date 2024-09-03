Drive-by shooting injures 2 teens in Southwest Tallahassee; see how it happened

- Two teens were hurt during a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.
TPD NEWS RELEASE:
On Sunday, Sept 1, at approximately 12:33 a.m., two teenage males were walking westbound in the 2300 block of Jackson Bluff Rd.
The victims recalled a dark-colored vehicle traveling in the area before occupants in the car began shooting at the victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old victim was shot in the foot, and the 16-year-old victim was shot in the arm.
There are no suspects at this time, and no arrests have been made.