Drive-by shooting injures 2 teens in Southwest Tallahassee; see how it happened

Two teens were hurt during a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Tallahassee Police said there are no suspects at this time, and no arrests have been made.

Read the news release below to see what happened.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

On Sunday, Sept 1, at approximately 12:33 a.m., two teenage males were walking westbound in the 2300 block of Jackson Bluff Rd.

The victims recalled a dark-colored vehicle traveling in the area before occupants in the car began shooting at the victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old victim was shot in the foot, and the 16-year-old victim was shot in the arm.

