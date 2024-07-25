"Definitely a disappointment" - Tallahassee leaders respond to JetBlue exiting TLH

JetBlue is leaving the Tallahassee International Airport October 27.

Mayor John Dailey says it was a corporate decision impacting seven cities, while Commissioner Jack Porter says it's a reflection of our economy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

JetBlue plans to leave the Tallahassee International Airport after serving the Big Bend for less than a year.

Mayor John Dailey says the exit is disappointing.

"Of course I was sad, I enjoyed the flight to Ft. Lauderdale and took it a couple of times," Dailey said.

A sentiment echoed by City Commissioner Jack Porter.

"It's definitely a disappointment," Porter said.

The airline told ABC 27 in a statement Wednesday they were making the decision to leave TLH due to under-performance and lack of passenger demand.

"It's clearly a reflection of our economy," Porter said. "People weren't buying tickets that's why they left. We have the population and we just weren't able to get there."

Dailey said it has less to do with out economy and more to do with the airline.

"JetBlue has to make corporate decisions on what is best for their corporation. They went through a merger that didn't come to fruition," Dailey said. "It's my understanding they are analyzing every flight they are doing."

The arrival of JetBlue in January of this year was highly anticipated.

I asked the mayor "Did the city offer any kind of incentive or subsidy to get JetBlue to come to Tallahassee?"

"There was not a single penny of economic development dollars that went in," Dailey answered.

He said it was a corporate decision impacting seven cities including Charlotte and Minneapolis.

He said our airport numbers remain strong.

"For the first time in the history of the airport we are on track to have a million passengers by the end of the calendar year as well," Dailey said.

So far this year, more than 471,000 flew in or out of TLH. That is up 15 percent from this time last year.

JetBlue has only seen 2,682 flights this year, more than 13,000 less than Delta.

As for what passengers think: a neighbor commented on our Facebook post about the news "Wow, it's very sad that budget airlines don't stay here."

Dailey said they are working to recruit other airlines with the airport expansion and hopes JetBlue will return.

"This time with JetBlue didn't work out, maybe we will get another bite at the apple," Dailey said.

JetBlue will be refunding any flights booked for after October 27th.