Community responds to increasing numbers of students experiencing homelessness in Leon County Schools

Leon County School leaders say they have seen increasing numbers of students experiencing homelessness since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabal Palm Elementary is expanding their community partnerships to help meet these needs, school leaders are focused on providing comprehensive resources.

Watch the video to find out about available programs and how you can get help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County Schools has been tracking an uptick in the number of homeless students in our neighborhoods. Finding out how this is playing out in one school and how community partners are responding to the need.

A community pulling together to support some of the most vulnerable learners.

"To ensure that those needs are being met, the basic needs, so that they can learn," said Principal Shannon Davis of Sabal Palm Community Parnternship School, describing her daily goal: to help the increasing number of homeless students at Sabal Palm Community Partnership School.

That's something Leon County Schools has noticed across our neighborhoods.

I obtained recent data from the school board for the number of homeless students that shows there are currently 1037 experiencing varying levels of homelessness from living in emergency shelter, hotels, in their cars, or sharing houses of other people.

Neighborhood leaders are stepping up to fill these gaps.

"We're providing all the things that we can here then that's going to help them to be on that same playing field as all of their peers," said Davis.

Davis explained they have various on-site services including family engagement and wellness coordinators to assist.

Additional support for Leon County Schools is coming from organizations like Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

"A response to a community need, takes an entire community," said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

They host food lockers and markets at various school sites.

Ellsworth said since January they have seen a 100% increase in the amount of food being pulled from these resources.

"What we're having to do here is fund raise, and then order more food at a rate we were not anticipating," said Ellsworth.

Ellsworth said they're working to continue to meet this need even as the school year comes to a close. Six schools have agreed to keep their pantries open for the summer months. Ellsworth said they are working to expand this number.

Superintendent of Leon County Schools, Rocky Hanna, explained they have dedicated social workers in middle schools and high schools to help families.

They also offer their Families in Transition Program which works to keep students in the same place despite their living conditions

"We try as hard as we can to leave that part of their life stable where at least they're in same school with the same peers, with the same friend group, and the same teachers," said Hanna.

He encouraged families to reach out for help and says they'll do everything they possibly can.

"Part of learning is to make sure they're in a safe place physically and emotionally before learning can ever take place," said Hanna.

A mission to help that resonates with all neighbors across our community.

"We welcome them, of course, with open arms, and are willing and ready to help meet their needs," said Davis.

If families are in need of assistance, they can connect with the Families in Transition Program through Leon County Schools.

