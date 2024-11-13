'Coats for Kids' campaign to keep local students warm this winter, why donations are so important

'Coats for Kids' campaign is looking for coat donations to keep local school students warm this winter

These donations will go to Title 1 schools like Bond Elementary where lack of proper clothing has a range of impacts from health all the way to academic success.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Successful learning can only take place with no distractions, and that means a students must be comfortable - starting with the clothes on their backs.

That's why one partnership is focused on filling this need. And you can help.

A lack of proper clothes has knocks on affects from health all the way to academic success.

"On a daily basis, we're always providing clothing," said Principal Delshuana Jackson of Bond Elementary School. "Many of [our students] do not have the funds that they may need to provide the proper clothing."

The path to student success begins with proper preparation and with cooler weather on the way, Jackson said they're expecting this need to increase; something that does impact students.

"A lot of times they end up with colds, so they're not maintaining their health like they need to, they're not comfortable," said Jackson.

Jackson said many of their families are low-economic status.

Impacts we see on the West side of town. Zip code 32310 has poverty rate of 28.2% and zip code 32304 has a poverty rate of over 50% The state average is 12.3%.

That's why Envision Credit Union are targeting local and Title 1 schools with their 'Coats for Kids' Campaign.

They're collecting new and gently used coats to prepare kids for any cold weather ahead.

"Thriving and ready to focus and ready to learn so they can be productive students," said Kelli Walter, Vice President of Envision Credit Union.

Envision Credit Union are celebrating 70 years since the company was started by 10 teachers, so serving families, and the youngest generation of community, is a constant commitment.

"Any time that we are wanting to try to find a way to give back through meaningful initiatives," said Walter, "we always come back to our roots of supporting education."

You can drop off coats at libraries in Leon and Gadsden Counties in North Florida and Decatur and Thomas Counties in Bainbridge, or at Envision Credit Union locations. A full list of drop off sites can be found here. The deadline is November 15.

