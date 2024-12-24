AAA says a record number of people (119 million) will travel this holiday season.

107 million of those travelers will be driving, while 7 million will be flying.

Watch the video below to hear from drivers and fliers describe what they're looking forward to most this year.

Asking travelers on Christmas Eve what they're looking forward to most this year

If you're on the road or in a terminal this Christmas Eve, you'll likely see big crowds like never before.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

Speaking with neighbors as they head to their holiday gatherings to find out what makes this year extra special, like a brand new member to the family!

"We are going to see our son and daughter-in-law and our new grand-baby and she is 6 months old."

I spoke with Jennifer and Kenny Mitchell from Crawfordville as they prepared to fly out of Tallahassee International Airport.

They said this holiday season is all about Kylie Lynn, their first grandchild.

"We don't know what she's like because we haven't seen her!"

"When they hand her to me, I'll just be overjoyed."

"He'll be a pile of mush."

"And that's OK! I have no problem with it.

The Mitchells say the holidays have become even more important to them since each have lost one or both parents.

"It's hard but it makes it more important to spend time with family when you can."

Of the 119 million people traveling this week, AAA says 7 million are flying.

That means a whopping 107 million are driving.

Like Peggy Delarosa and her dog Gracie.

"The little miracle. The 14 year old dog that everyone thinks is a puppy."

I spoke with Peggy at a rest area on I-10 as she made her way from New Orleans to Cocoa Beach.

"It is so wonderful to have everybody together and in good health and happiness. And the opportunity we have to travel, take the time and have the ability to visit them all, it's great."

In total, AAA says holiday travel will surpass pre-pandemic levels by 65,000 travelers.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.