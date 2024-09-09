TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — $20.3 million is coming to the Tallahassee International Airport.

Airport officials say that money will be used in two infrastructure projects.

See full press release below:

The City of Tallahassee successfully secured $20.3 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support two critical infrastructure projects at Tallahassee International Airport - enhancements to Taxiway Bravo and the terminal's central utility plant.

"We set a goal five years ago to increase our receipt of annual grant awards as part of our focus on strong fiscal stewardship practices, and I could not be prouder of the results the team has achieved," City Manager Reese Goad said. "Through our aggressive approach to identify and apply for competitive state and federal grants, we have brought over $300 million dollars to our community since 2020, which exceeds the total amount of property taxes received by the City during the same period."

Of the $20.3 million from the FAA, $17 million will support rehabilitation of Taxiway Bravo, the parallel taxiway to TLH's primary runway 9-27. This project will modernize the taxiway to meet current FAA design and safety standards for airfield geometry, lighting and pavement markings. This grant amount is among the highest awarded in Florida. The additional $3.3 million will facilitate the replacement of the airport terminal's primary and secondary chilled water system within its central utility plant, furthering ongoing terminal modernization efforts.

These competitive FAA grant opportunities, under its Airport Improvement Program, assist airport owners and operators in the development and improvement of the nation's airport system. It funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings to help strengthen aviation infrastructure nationwide.

Earning these additional grant funds further demonstrates the City's commitment to leveraging available resources to complement local tax dollars that move Tallahassee forward and keep costs low for residents.