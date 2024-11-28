"WE'RE THANKFUL:" Over 6000 runners show out for Tallahassee Turkey Trot

Over 6000 runners participated in this year's Tallahassee Turkey Trot.

Neighbors gathered from areas near and far to celebrate each other and this community.

Watch the video to hear why taking part in this race was so important for our town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee's Thanksgiving Turkey Trot turned out over 6000 people Thursday morning, filling the streets with running shoes from neighbors near —

How many years have you been doing this race for?

"I guess about 20," said Michael Cipriano.

"I'm proud military so as much as I can get involved in physical activities I just love to do it," said Tristan Thompson.

"I've been doing this turkey trot for as long as I remember," said Gabrielle Gabrielli

As well as neighbors who traveled from further afield.

"I live out in Jefferson County," said Sarah Hall.

"We actually have my son in law's family here from Pennsylvania and from St Augustine, so we have people from all over here today," said Tracy.

Celebrating everything from reaching personal fitness goals, to each other, and our community, decked out in some of the most festive costumes.

"So our skirts say we're thankful," said Polessa Bakker.

"We just thought it would be fun, mother/daughter bonding," said Emily Ness. "It's just really fun, you get a good sense of community, and you get some exercise before you eat turkey.

"I see all my friends here, I like to walk with them," said Cameron.

What was the energy like running around?

"Super cool, we were commenting about the families, the diversity that you see, everyone having fun, it's so good," said Bakker.

"No matter who you are, where you're from, if you're visiting if you live here, you're just going to feel hugged and loved when you're here," said Gabrielli.

