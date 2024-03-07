Weather pushes Junior League Mighty Meals food distribution to Sunday

TALLAHASSEE. FLA. (WTXL) — On Sunday, March 10, the Junior League of Tallahassee will host its annual Mighty Meals food distribution event in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend. Held at Governor's Square Mall, this year the goal is to serve enough food for 1,000 families in need in our community.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but organizers rescheduled due to thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday.

Junior League said, "this program is one of its kind and aims to assist in the fight against childhood hunger and food insecurity. Mighty Meal boxes include items like fresh meat, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and non-perishables. Each box will have enough food to feed a family of four, three meals a day through spring break."

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Sears Parking Lot of Governor's Square Mall in Tallahassee.