Enjoying quiet starts through Friday before strong storm potential Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A quiet start to our end-of-week mornings!

Thursday starts with patchy fog, especially near coastal neighborhoods and southwest Big Bend cities.

We start the day with plenty of sunshine overhead!

Highs rebound to the low 80s again Thursday afternoon.

Cloud cover starts forming overnight Thursday into Friday.

Friday remains mostly dry with more cloud cover around.

Friday night we are monitoring a system off to our west that will bring the next round of active weather to our forecast Saturday.

You will be the first to know as chances and impacts are updated for you and your neighborhood.

Here is what we know right now.

A system off to our west will move into the area early Saturday morning.

Saturday morning and afternoon, we can expect heavy rain, gusty wind, and even a few tornadoes.

Make sure you have your alerts turned on before heading to bed Friday night.

Some of these stronger storms are possible when most of us are still sleeping.

Again, we will keep you updated with the latest heading into the weekend!