NEW VIDEO: TPD finds, apprehends suspect accused of shooting at officer

The shots were allegedly fired early Tuesday afternoon
Tallahassee police are searching for a person who they say shot multiple gunshots a police officer. A helicopter is involved in the search.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 15:03:50-05

UPDATE 2:30 P.M.

TPD tells our neighborhood reporter, Alberto Camargo, the person they were looking for has been found and taken into custody without further incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a person who they say fired multiple shots at an officer Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for TPD confirmed a helicopter is helping in the search from overhead. This situation is developing at The Greens at Old St. Augustine near the intersection of South Blair Stone Road and Old Saint Augustine Road.

We're working to confirm what led to the shooting. The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates the situation began with a verbal disturbance at 12:40 p.m.

TPD said the officer involved was not hurt in the incident.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

