The Oasis Center to host Trailblazer Luncheon, honoring women for their groundbreaking work in our community

The Oasis Center will host their annual Trailblazer Luncheon on March 4 during Women's History Month.

The event will celebrate and honor women making groundbreaking moves to benefit our community.

Watch the video to hear from Kimmy Hogan, Oasis Board Member, to find out more about the event and how proceeds help support Oasis programs.

There are a variety of tickets available that can be purchased here.



General Admission is $50.

You can also sponsor the event with a variety of packages.

There is also an option to purchase a ticket for one of the women or girls Oasis serves.

More information about the Trailblazer Luncheon can be found here.