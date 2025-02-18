The Oasis Center to host Trailblazer Luncheon, honoring women for their groundbreaking work in our community

- The Oasis Center will host their annual Trailblazer Luncheon on March 4 during Women's History Month.
- The event will celebrate and honor women making groundbreaking moves to benefit our community.
- Watch the video to hear from Kimmy Hogan, Oasis Board Member, to find out more about the event and how proceeds help support Oasis programs.
There are a variety of tickets available that can be purchased here.
- General Admission is $50.
- You can also sponsor the event with a variety of packages.
- There is also an option to purchase a ticket for one of the women or girls Oasis serves.
More information about the Trailblazer Luncheon can be found here.