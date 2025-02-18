Watch Now
The Oasis Center to host Trailblazer Luncheon, honoring women for their groundbreaking work in our community

The event will take place on March 4 during Women's History Month
Trailblazers Luncheon by The Oasis Center for Women and Girls
  • The Oasis Center will host their annual Trailblazer Luncheon on March 4 during Women's History Month.
  • The event will celebrate and honor women making groundbreaking moves to benefit our community.
  • Watch the video to hear from Kimmy Hogan, Oasis Board Member, to find out more about the event and how proceeds help support Oasis programs.

There are a variety of tickets available that can be purchased here.

  • General Admission is $50.
  • You can also sponsor the event with a variety of packages.
  • There is also an option to purchase a ticket for one of the women or girls Oasis serves.

More information about the Trailblazer Luncheon can be found here.

