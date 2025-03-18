Southeast Heritage Games brings world culture and attention to Apalachee Regional Park this weekend

The Southeast Heritage Games — a strongman competition with an international twist — comes to Apalachee Regional Park this weekend.

Its cultural strength competitions may even set world records.

Watch now to hear from one athlete competing at the games who never thought she would be capable of this.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A strongman competition with an international twist is set for this weekend.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

I'm getting a closer look at the feats of strength with the athletes who will be competing at the Southeast Heritage Games, and learning how this event is putting the capital city on the map.

This isn't just power lifting.

Athletic director Brett Fain calls the Southeast Heritage Games, "a cultural heritage festival that's focused on the sports and cultural events you have in these cultures from around the world."

Drawing on world cultures, athletes will be pressing stones, carrying logs, and carrying a 330-pound Celtic cross.

"And they're going to have to run with it, too! Here on the shoulder," said Fain.

"Things from the Amazon, things from Africa, things from the Arctic Circle we're trying to bring here to town. You get to learn a lot about different sports, different cultures, and how strength is ingrained in all of these different cultures."

Camille Lewis will be competing — just two and a half years after she started taking power lifting seriously.

A milestone she says she never could have imagined when she was a beginner.

"One of the things that I love about this sport is that you're guaranteed to see results if you're consistent," said Lewis. "The strength is going to come, everybody can get stronger."

Fain says athletes will be coming from around the world to compete in events that represent their cultures including five who will be attempting to set world records, right here in Tallahassee.

"It's something that I think is different. Something that is really valuable, the historical aspect, the cultural aspect, that tie back. And it's interesting when you have that story to go along with why you're doing it, it's more fun, cool and impactful."

The Southeast Heritage Games will take place here at Apalachee Regional Park on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available online.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

