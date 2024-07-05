SoMo Walls bringing development and business to the Southside starting with soft opening of The Monroe

The SoMo Walls project is finally open for business with the soft opening of The Monroe.

The long-awaited project aims to bring business and future interest to the Southside of Tallahassee.

Watch now to hear from a local business and neighbor describe why its important to have more investment in the Southside.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a project that's been years in the making — that's starting to come together with the opening of a new restaurant here on S. Monroe St.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the South Tallahassee neighborhood with a look at how The Monroe will build on efforts to revitalize this area.

Just south of downtown, the words "inspire, empower, transform" are more than just a mural to look at.

The SoMo Walls project is up and running with the opening of The Monroe.

The district first broke ground in 2020.

Delays from the pandemic and inflation of construction costs meant it took longer to open than expected.

Owner Bugra Demiral says finally seeing guests in the building is great.

"It's an emotional moment to see that our vision came together finally — and most importantly, it's being liked by Tallahassee residents."

The Monroe is one of several business that make up the walls district.

The others include Walls Distilling Company and Burn Boot Camp.

With two spaces remaining for new businesses to join in, SoMo Walls aims to give neighbors more things to explore and reasons to spend time in the southside of Tallahassee.

"For the last 30, 35 years we have not seen a lot of major developments on the S. Monroe corridor. I think we have created a synergy, we have created a movement on S. Monroe St."

Nearby businesses like Oh Lemonade are on board with the idea.

"It feels good because it seems like we'll keep it all in the community and help each other out. We don't have to go all over town to try and find it, we have it right here on the southside, S. Monroe, S. Adams."

As one southside neighbor puts it —

"You can always look forward to great hospitality. Whatever they need, it's available to them. Like I said, this is a great area."

It's an opportunity that Demiral says he's working to build on in the short and long-term.

"I think our overall impact is going to be really triggering a future economic development on S. Monroe St. for years to come."

The Monroe is still in a soft opening phase.

That means it'll be open for dinner only Tuesday through Saturday.

A grand opening is set for August 2.

In South Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

