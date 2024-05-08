SEE HOW: TLH Reckoning's inaugural game will benefit future fans and players

TLH Reckoning will play its inaugural game Wednesday at Gene Cox Stadium.

Ticket sales from the first game will benefit the Oasis Center for Women and Girls.

Watch now to hear from one Oasis Center employee who was part of the first summer camp speak on the importance of seeing women exceed in sports.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee's brand new women's soccer team is starting as it means to go on uplifting women and girls in all neighborhoods.

I'm Alberto Camargo, in the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

I'm finding out more about how TLH Reckoning's opening game is going back to future fans and players.

For every ticket bought to watch the Reckoning take the field Wednesday , a portion of the proceeds will go to the Oasis Center for Women and Girls.

I spoke with Oasis Center founder Kelly Otte.

She says the extra funds will help the Oasis Center organize its Girls Can Do Anything summer camp.

"The camps are designed to show girls that they can take pathways that they may not have ever seen before. And so one our weeks is actually girls love sports and they do different kinds of sports."

I also spoke with Harper Garren.

She was part of the first Girls Can Do Anything Camp while in elementary school in 2008.

She says what she learned back then has stuck with her since.

"That was something I learned through Girls Can Do Anything Camp — being part of it — is learning that you don't have to stay within the boundaries, you can create new boundaries."

In case you didn't know, TLH Reckoning is a pre-professional club made up of local college-age players.

They play in the USL W League which opens a direct path to professional women's soccer in the USL Super League.

Right here in our backyard.

"What the TLH Reckoning is doing gives us back the opportunity to support the camp. It's really wonderful, it's a wonderful partnership."

Wednesday night's season opener will be the first of six home games from now until June 19.

Here is a look at the schedule.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

