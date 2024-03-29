SEE HOW: T.E.A.M. DAD is boosting the number of involved fathers and why they're hoping to expand their reach

T.E.A.M. DAD offers a 12 session, no-cost program for fathers looking for support and guidance.

The program will coach dads through fatherhood. Key lessons include discipline, men's health, and communication.

Watch the video to find out how they work with community partners to serve many dads in our neighborhoods.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Looking to expand the number involved fathers in my neighborhood and beyond. I'm at T.E.A.M. DAD finding out about their mission to provide more wrap around services for dads and their families, along with community partners.

The role of a father is crucial in a dad's life. That's what T.E.A.M. DAD at Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition is promoting. They offer a 12-session program for dads at no-cost.

Kendrick Harris and Kenyatta Colvin run the program. They say being a good father takes time and support.

"Give that education piece and let dads know how important it is to have dads in the homes," said Harris.

Almost half of the dads currently enrolled in the program live in our ZIP codes of 32303 and 32304.

It's helping fathers like Dominic Rittman learn key lessons.

"How I can change, or how I can help my son grow and become strong," said Rittman.

Rittman is a senior at Godby High School in my neighborhood.

"It's been very helpful with balancing both my school life and my parent life," said Rittman.

T.E.A.M. DAD partners with other organizations including the Teenage Parent Program for Leon County Schools.

Director of the Teenage Parent Program, Brooke Brunner, said the partnership means they can offer tailored support and options for students

"It really acts as a support system to our dads specifically, right," said Brunner, "because the need of dads are going to be a little bit different to the needs our teenage moms have."

Community outreach sits at the heart of T.E.A.M. DAD.

Colvin said they also run book club a Leon County Detention Center helping incarcerated individuals.

"They're able to focus on their fatherhood, so their behavior change," said Colvin.

Creating safe spaces of community and support throughout our neighborhoods

"Don't allow your environment to dictate who you are," said Harris.

To show dad's the long-lasting impact of their role.

TEAM DAD are looking to reach more fathers. Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition said they are in the works of meeting with Godby High Schools' administration to explore ways they can support more young fathers in education. You can contact T.E.A.M. DAD to access their services via their application form here.