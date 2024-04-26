SEE HOW: Brehon Family Services helps families in need

Brehon Family Services hosts a goods distribution on the 4th Friday of every month.

Neighbors can pick up a variety of donated household items and clothes.

Watch the video to find out how you can support their mission.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Free access to resources for families in need.

I'm finding out more about one group's ongoing effort to help.

Brehon Family Services offers neighbors a monthly opportunity to pick up household items, clothing, and shoes.

As Shirley O'Rear and Halle Bush with Brehon Family Services explained, all of the items are donations.

These come from community partners and neighbors that make these events possible.

"Everybody is working towards the goal of serving the families that come out here," said O'Rear, Executive Director.

O'Rear said they welcome any volunteer support and donations. Donations can be dropped off at 1315 Linda Ann Drive.

"You want to see people get what they need and not have to pay for it," said O'Rear.

O'Rear and Bush said they are so grateful for the goodwill in our neighborhoods.

"Couldn't do it without everybody and that all in community," said O'Rear.

Brehon Family Services will hold its next giveaway on Friday, May 24.