Red Cross preparing for potential storm impacts later in the week as Tallahassee neighbors get ready

Southeast Tallahassee neighbors and organizations like the Red Cross are preparing for a potential late-week storm.

The Capital City has been through a lot in 2024 with floods, tornadoes and Hurricane Debby.

Tornadoes, flooding and tropical weather — all things neighbors in Southeast Tallahassee have had to battle within the last year. The American Red Cross is one organization I've followed around as they've worked to help neighbors here and beyond, get through it all.

Sharon Carraway, Executive Director of Capital Area Chapter of American Red Cross - "These are people that have been hit and hit and hit."

Executive Director Sharon Carraway tells me they're preparing for the possibility of having to do it again.

Carraway - "And so we've done a call down to all of our volunteers, we have a national incident team that is coming in today to help support."

She adds that volunteers are getting vehicles, cots, cleanup kits, and feeding and sheltering logistics all in order should the community need it.

Carraway - "Our goal is to make it as smooth as possible to give them whatever kind of relief that we can and bring them that hope and help that they need."

As everyone hopes conditions won't be severe enough to need that kind of relief, preparations are underway. Eight sandbag sites are officially open across Tallahassee to help neighbors in the process.

Derrick Rose, Neighbor - "You always need to prepare, and prepare early."

Neighbor Derrick Rose was one of dozens I caught taking advantage of the resource Monday.

He's lived in Southeast Tallahassee for more than 20 years, and says he loves it here.

Rose - "Except for when the storms and the tornadoes come through."

He tells me he's been fortunate enough to only deal with minimal flooding and tree damage within the last year, but those close calls are not to be taken lightly.

Rose - "That's why when they say a storm is coming this way, or a hurricane or whatever— I try to think okay what do I need, what did I learn from last time and how do I prevent what's happening from getting worse."

And as a reminder, it's not time to panic; it's just time to plan.

Carraway - "Because that way you've got all you need and if it doesn't materialize then you're good to go for the next system that's out there."