Leon County to open 5 sandbag locations, monitors tropical system heading toward Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County issued the news release below Sunday evening. Watch the video above to learn more about the system we are monitoring.

Leon County continues to closely monitor the tropical weather system in the Caribbean and remains in coordination with the National Weather Service.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm is likely to develop in the coming days as a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico intensifies. Forecast models suggest the storm could make landfall along the Gulf Coast later this week, potentially affecting areas from Florida to Louisiana. While the exact path and intensity remain uncertain, heavy rainfall and gusty conditions are expected in Leon County by the end of the week.

In anticipation of potential heavy rainfall, Leon County will open five sandbag locations for residents.

Starting Monday, September 23, at noon, sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

Intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Ranchero Road

Fort Braden Community Park, 15000 Blountstown Hwy

Leon County will staff these sites from dawn to dusk to assist residents in quickly filling sandbags. Sand, bags, and ties will be available for public use. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to 15 per household to ensure availability for others.

Leon County has several critical resources to help residents stay informed and prepared:

Visit LeonReady.com [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] for disaster resilience resources, including the 2024-25 Disaster Survival Guide.

Sign up for Leon Alerts [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] to receive time-sensitive emergency messages related to severe weather, evacuations, and other incidents.

Download the Citizens Connect App [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] for emergency news and alerts, available in the Apple or Google Play stores.

Leon County also advises:

Do not drive through flooded areas. If you encounter floodwaters, turn around and find an alternate route.

Avoid walking through floodwaters, which should be considered contaminated. Ensure children do not play in, wade through, or swim in floodwaters.

For critical emergency information, visit the Leon County Emergency Information Portal [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

For updates on City of Tallahassee operations, visit Talgov.com [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.