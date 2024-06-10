ON THE ROAD: Neighbors facing months of recovery following Tallahassee tornado

Tornado damage has forced some neighbors out of their homes since severe weather first hit on May 10.

Neighbors have been dealing with physical and emotional impacts with the road to repair reaching up to a year for some.

Watch the video to find out how neighbors are coping and why organizations working on the ground need your support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A tornado that changed neighbors lives in the matter of a few moments, leaving some still unable to live at home.

We're checking up on our communities one month after the Tallahassee tornadoes and finding out many still have a long road to recovery ahead.

Tornado clean up has not stopped for some neighbors.

Neighbors Carol Bryant-Martin, Doulgas Martin, and Zeke Martin said it's hard to believe.

It is Damage that has driven neighbors out of their homes since the day the storm hit on May 10.

"I have been in denial because we are now living in a hotel," said Bryant-Martin.

Neighbors across our community deal with physical impacts.

"All of this had to get ripped out, and lost all the personal belongings," said David Smith, another neighbor who suffered extensive damage.

Impacts have also been emotionally draining.

"What we've poured our heart into, to be taken away in a matter of less than 4 minutes, it's devastating," said Carla Smith.

Neighbors have had to comb through personal belongings.

"I had to pick and choose what I could save and couldn't save," said Bryant-Martin.

Community members explained recovery times are ranging from 5 months to over a year.

Next steps include working with insurance adjusters and contractors.

One of the organizations guiding families across our neighborhoods through this damage is Samaritan's Purse.

Bruce Poss, Instant Response Manager, said they have been helped over 200 home owners with repairs.

"Even today, we're still having people call and ask us to help," said Poss.

Poss explained they have about 400 more homes that have asked for help. They have extended their stay here until July 12.

"As we see the need, we're going to continue to be here and help folks," said Poss.

In their personal journeys, families said they're taking it day by day.

"I can do this, I can take the initiative, I can pick stuff up," said Zeke Martin.

Volunteer opportunities are still available with Samaritan's Purse to help them clean up.

You can get in touch via their website or by showing up at their host site at Calvary Chapel on Mahan Drive. They have safety orientations every day at 7:30am and 12:30pm and can then send volunteers out to places in need.

