SEE WHY: Neighbors frustrated at demolition of former Orange Ave. site

Demolition is taking place of the former Orange Avenue site ahead of construction of the final phase of the Columbia Gardens at South City Units.

However, neighbors explain some of the impacts they have faced from the trash left behind.

Watch the video to see how they've been impacted and why they're speaking up about their concerns.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a project that will help revitalize the area, but in the meantime, consequences of construction on the new Columbia Garden apartments is causing frustrations for neighbors.

Finding out about some of the impacts of this demolition and why neighbors are speaking up about their concerns.

Ronald Morris is a long-time Southeast Tallahassee neighbor. He has been living here for about 15 years.

His yard backs onto the new Columbia Gardens at South City Phase III development currently under construction.

While he does have hope that the new units will revitalize the area.

"This community over here would raise our property value a little bit, beautify the community," said Morris.

In the meantime, he's not happy.

"It's an eye-sore, this is not necessary," said Morris.

He's talking about the demolition of the former Orange Avenue Site.

Morris said this trash has been out here for 2 months, and it's causing problems.

"I've seen rats come out of it, roaches," explained Morris. "I've seen everything come out of it, I've seen people go over there stealing wire and had to call the police one day."

He has put down moth balls in hopes of keep the rodents away.

He has also changed his habits including not allowing his young grandchildren to play in the backyard

"We can't even sit out on our porch and enjoy the scenery because we're looking at trash," said Morris.

He's not the only one with these thoughts.

"It's been here for 2-3 months, it don't make no sense," said another neighbor, Richard Weber. He shares Morris' concerns.

"You never know, with the trash and stuff, that creates rats and roaches and who knows what else," said Weber.

Weber said he has had to keep a closer eye on his young grandchildren when they're out here.

I contacted the Tallahassee Housing Authority for an interview.

In a statement they sent this response: "Tallahassee Housing Authority is preparing for the next construction phase at the former Orange Avenue site, now known as Columbia Gardens at South City. Phase III will produce 90 elderly residential units. We are preparing for demolition of the remaining current structures next week. Our main priority is the safety, health and well-being of the Columbia Gardens residents and neighbors while we conduct this next phase and we will do so in accordance with city and state building standards."

Morris and Weber if the demolition takes any longer, they'd like to see a blind put up or for the trash to be put in dumpsters.

While Weber said the apartments will improve the neighborhood, he would like for there to be more consideration for the neighbors.

"Any improvement is improvement, is worth having, but for them to leave this here like this, no," said Weber.

According to the Tallahassee Housing Authority, they said demolition will begin here on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. They added the debris should be cleared here in about 3 weeks. We'll keep an eye on the process for you. If you share Ronald and Richard's concerns, I'd love to hear from you can contact me at 850-509-3271 or at Maya.Sargent@wtxl.tv.