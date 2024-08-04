Neighbors across Leon County finalize storm preparations ahead of landfall

Neighbors across Leon County are finalizing storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Debby's landfall in the Big Bend.

Neighbors are taking last minute trips to sandbag sites, gas stations and hardware stores.

Watch the video to hear the latest advice from Leon County's Emergency Management Director.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Leon County are grabbing sandbags, filling up their tanks and buying last minute storm prep items to stay safe.

As we approach the moment of landfall, neighbors across Leon County are bracing for impact.

Saturday, I spoke with a few taking advantage of Leon County’s sandbag sites.

William Rogers, Neighbor - “The storm is coming so we wanted to make sure we’re prepared. We’ve got some sandbags to protect our driveway because a lot of times the water flows over.”

Neighbor Cynthia Wright tells me stopping by was a must after she saw what previous heavy rainfall did to her home.

Cynthia Wright, Neighbor - “The water was this far from coming in my front door. It flooded my driveway and it came in the carport.”

Besides flooding, the possibility of tropical storm force winds is also raising concern.

Kevin Peters, Leon County Emergency Management Director - “That’s a lot of wind so there’s a lot of stuff people need to be aware of: falling tree limbs, falling branches, falling trees..”

All hazards that many neighbors were just starting to recover from following previous tornadoes.

Rogers - “I can take the rain but I don’t want a lot of the wind because we have a lot of trees still down and weakened from the previous storm.”

Leon County’s Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters says if you live in a vulnerable home, "it might be a good idea to stay with family or friends, somewhere else in the community or find another lodging opportunity if you’re still in the recovery process.”

Other things neighbors are doing to stay prepared include a trip to the gas station and hardware store.

Michael Jordan, Manager at ACE Hardware Apalachee - “Propane, propane’s a big one, gas cans, generators.”

Just a few items the manager at the ACE Hardware Apalachee says had business active Saturday.

Jordan - “Given the storm coming, I don’t find it that unusual and I’m glad they’re coming and we can take care of them.”

Amidst all the uncertainty, neighbors are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

Wright - “I’m hoping it goes through very quickly and doesn’t cause any damage.”

Javen Rogers, Neighbor - “I hope everyone is safe and gets through the storm.”

Click here to see the full list of sandbag locations across the Big Bend.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27