Low cost, on-demand ultrasounds available to uninsured and underinsured patients

Ultrasound Made Easy is offering low cost, on-demand screenings for all patients, including those uninsured and underinsured.

Each screening costs $225 or patients can qualify for free under their grant with one of their partners, Sound Beginnings.

Watch the video to see how this facility is helping mothers and how you can access this resource.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One facility is providing low-cost, regular ultrasounds, serving neighbors across our city, including those who are uninsured and under-insured.

They have a mission to educate neighbors about how these screenings have benefits that stretch well beyond pregnancy.

The founder said beyond medical support, they are also focused on patient advocacy.

The sound of life that gives peace of mind to parents, but for some, on-demand and affordable access to ultrasounds is a luxury.

"Currently women only receive two ultrasounds their whole pregnancy, unless you're high risk," said Yolanda Cross-Craig, founder of Ultrasound Made Easy. "It's just simply not enough, it's simply not enough."

Cross-Craig decided to change that narrative by opening her own facility.

Where did the idea come from for ultrasound made easy?

"The idea came from need," said Cross-Craig.

Working in hospitals, Cross-Craig said she saw mothers go to all sorts of lengths to check on their baby.

"They would come in in the wee hours of the night and create false narratives just to get an ultrasound, I didn't understand that," said Cross-Craig.

A confusion and worry she decided to settle by starting Ultrasound Made Easy, providing on-demand, low-cost diagnostic ultrasounds

It's a self-pay facility. Each ultrasound cost $225 or it's free if you qualify under their non-profit arm with one of their partners, Sound Beginnings.

According to Enhance Health, without insurance, ultrasounds can cost anywhere between $400 to $1000. In 2021, a study from Hospital Pricing found the hospital cash price for an abdomen ultrasound in Florida was $2,295.

Yolanda Cross-Craig said parental relief shouldn't come at such a high cost

"You can come in at any time and say I'm worried, I'm scared to death." said Cross-Craig. "Maybe I've had miscarriages in the past, maybe I've struggled to get pregnant, maybe I've had a loss, maybe I've lost children, maybe I've had a traumatic birth. You can come here and just to see that baby's heart beating and to know that you're carrying a life makes it real."

It's not just the drop in cost that is resonating with parents but Cross-Craig's approach.

"Any time we text, she's there. Any time we call, she's like come through, if you have any questions, call me, no matter what time it is," said Jarred Stewart, soon-to-be father.

Why does that human touch matter so much on this journey?

"It matters a lot. especially because it took us a long time to get here," said Mikayla Stewart. Stewart is pregnant with a baby girl.

It is a personal touch the Stewarts were desperately searching for to put them at ease.

"This is such a safe haven," said Mikayla. "[Wherever you are] in your journey, and if you're looking for that place you can get peace of mind, not only what you need, Ultrasound Made Easy is definitely the place."

What do you want the community to know about what you're doing here?

"I want the community to know that I am here to serve the people," said Cross-Craig. "Whatever that may be, if it's ultrasound, imaging, diagnostic-related, I am here to make sure that our patients are getting what they need."

It's important to note that you can also visit Ultrasound Made Easy for non-related pregnancy issues. Cross-Craig said if you have a cramp in your leg and you want to rule out a blood clot, they can do that here. More information can be foundhere.

