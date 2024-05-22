Free storm damage clean-up, repairs being offered by Christian disaster relief group

Samaritan's Purse is a volunteer Christian disaster relief group based in North Carolina that is offering free storm cleanup to Tallahassee neighbors.

I caught up with them Wednesday helping a neighbor in Southeast Tallahassee save tens of thousands of dollars.

Watch to find out how you can volunteer to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we approach two weeks since tornadoes hit Tallahassee, there is still plenty to clean up in several neighborhoods.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

For neighbors who might not be able to afford it, helping hands are still available.

I'm speaking with the organization responsible, and with one homeowner who is seeing the benefit.

David Handy says he lost several large oak trees and countless smaller trees in the storm.

And it could have cost him thousands of dollars.

"I did talk to a tree guy that said it was going to cost us $20,000 to clear our yard."

But one of his neighbors told him about Samaritan's Purse.

They're a Christian aid group that responds to disaster relief efforts — all for free.

David says he couldn't be more thankful.

"We know even when the trees are gone there's going to be a long time before we fully recover from here, so to not have to spend $20,000 out of pocket — to not have to spend 15,000 out of pocket is really a blessing for us."

I spoke with project manager Aaron Richards.

He says the organization has received over 500 calls for help.

Richards says they're staying in Tallahassee through mid-June or longer, if needed.

Getting free help to hundreds of neighbors like David.

"Most people say that we've exceeded their expectations. They love our team and love our volunteers. One thing we hear a lot of is they couldn't believe that it was free."

The acts of kindness David has seen from a team full of volunteers has inspired him to join the cause.

"To be back there working with Samaritans Purse and to feel like I get to contribute to what they're already doing -- I'm going to find a way to help our neighbors like that as well."

More volunteers are always welcome and needed at Samaritan's Purse.

Reach out by calling (850) 933-0682 or stopping by Calvary Chapel in Northeast Tallahassee.

Richards says orientations happen every day at 7:30 in the morning and 12:30 in the afternoon.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

