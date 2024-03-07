Watch Now
DEVELOPING NOW: Police respond to barricaded suspect in Southeast Tallahassee

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the scene in reference to a disturbance
Alberto Camargo
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 14:35:55-05
  • Tallahassee Police Department's Tactical Apprehension and Control Team has responded to a barricaded suspect off South Magnolia Drive.
  • Multiple units are on scene trying to get person out of the house. Alban Avenue is closed to traffic.
  • Read the news release from TPD below. We have a crew on the way.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene in the 2000 block of Alban Avenue attempting to effect an arrest on a barricaded suspect.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the scene in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest the adult male for aggravated assault. Due to the nature of the incident, TPD’s Tactical Apprehension and Control Team (TAC) has responded to the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

