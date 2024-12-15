"A home away from home" - Cross Creek Family Resource Center expanding and helping families thrive

The Family Resource Center has connected dozens of families to the resources they need to thrive.

The Cross Creek location is expanding to include a clothing closet, food pantry, medical unit and more.

Watch the video to learn why one neighbor calls the center "a home away from home."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some of the biggest needs for families in the 32301 zip code are housing, sheltering and early childcare assistance. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. The Family Resource Center (FRC) here has helped dozens of families tackle those areas of need and will soon be tackling more as it continues to expand.

Morgan Faison, Neighbor - "It was a time of instability."

It was a tough year for Morgan Faison.

Faison - "Yeah, I was in a shelter after the storm, being out of work, having my three little babies postpartum, I was going through a lot financially."

But she didn't let the situation stop her from finding the help she needed.

Faison - "I did a search and I found the Family Resource Center, and it's become a home away from home."

I told you about the center when it first opened in August in the Cross Creek community.

Ivory Miller, Center Director - "It's a one-stop shop for all family needs."

Their survey found that families in my neighborhood want more resources for housing, early childcare, healthcare and career development.

In just three short months, they've already connected dozens of neighbors with resources that can help tackle those areas of need.

Neighbors like Faison.

Faison - "The housing list opened up back in November, so I used a computer lab for that. I landed a job at one of the hospitals here."

Now a working Certified Nursing Assistant living in a home, Faison says she's grateful for it all.. including the resources that are helping with the development of her five children.

Miller - "You just want the community to thrive and our neighbors to reach whatever goal that they set in place to help them sustain."

The center has flourished with an emphasis on putting neighbors first, by making their services completely free.

Cecka Rose Green, Executive Director for Children Services Council of Leon County - "You do not want to financially strap families that are already in a financial deficit. So that's the beauty of the way the FRC model works."

And it's a work in progress.

The center is expanding by about 5300 square feet to give the Cross Creek community a clothing closet, food pantry, a larger meeting room and a medical unit.

Faison - "Good things are happening. I do think that I probably would have still been in my transitional state, you know, if it wasn't for this resource center."

The goal is to get a Family Resource Center up and running in Fort Braden by the spring.

The biggest needs identified in that community are also childcare, early education and affordable housing assistance.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

