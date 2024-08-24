New Family Resource Center provides support for families across Leon County

Leon County's first Family Resource Center has officially opened in Southeast Tallahassee.

The center provides free resources like parenting support, mental health services and a computer lab.

Watch the video to hear what this kind of help means to families in Leon County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A one-stop shop for resources aiming to help families succeed.

I’m Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I’m getting an inside look of the Family Resource Center now open for neighbors across Leon County.

April Wiley, Neighbor - “Sometimes our children struggle with things and we are looking for help but we don’t know where to start.”

April Wiley — one of many parents in Leon County who admit that, amid the struggles of maintaining a family, it can be hard to get help. Partly to blame is fear.

Wiley - “Fear of the unknown, fear of feeling like you won’t be helped, fear of feeling like these organizations don’t even exist in your city or in your county.”

In hopes of combating that, the Children Services Council of Leon County partnered with Children’s Home Society in opening a Family Resource Center.

Tiffany Martin, Executive Director of Children’s Home Society - “A one stop shop for any needs that a family may have here in our community.”

The first of its kind now sits in the Cross Creek community, offering free access to parenting resources, mental health services, a computer lab and a number of community partners.

Saturday, I payed a visit to the center for its opening day where more than a hundred neighbors stopped by to connect with organizations that can help them navigate the hardships that come with having a family.

Martin - “Finances is a stressor, health is a stressor, being able to access healthcare services and pay for them..”

All things Tiffany Martin of Children’s Home Society says can be a barrier to success for families.

Martin - “We believe that through the work that we’re doing here is going to relieve a lot of that stress that’s in the family unit and ultimately, that’s going to help that family be again healthy, whole and strong.”

Wiley - “It’s needed in different neighborhoods, in different areas of the city.”

Southeast Tallahassee won’t be the only part of Leon County to reap the benefits.

Cecka Rose Green of the Children Services Council tells me the $4M project will serve to place a Family Resource Center in other areas of need such as Fort Braden, Macon, Griffin Heights and Frenchtown.

Cecka Rose Green, Executive Director Children Services Council of Leon County - “The goal is to really have a community where families, children and youth can access services no matter where they are living here in Leon County.”

Wiley - “To know that they are here to help you and your children— it’s awesome.”

For now, you can visit this center Monday-Fridays from 9 am - 5pm.

They tell me they will adjust those hours based on community need.

The center is located at Children's Services Council of Leon County, 2002 Old St. Augustine Road, Bldg. A, Suite 50, Tallahassee, FL 32301

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

