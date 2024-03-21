VIDEO: Detour in place following traffic fatality in Midway Thursday morning

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic fatality from a crash Thursday morning on eastbound US-90 in Midway.

A detour is being put in place between US-90 and CR-268, and East Brickyard Road.

A traffic advisory has been put in place by Florida Highway Patrol following a traffic fatality Thursday morning.

A detour has been put in place at US-90 and CR-268 to East Brickyward Road. On this new route, motorists will end up in front of the Pilot Truck Stop. Plan for these changes on your commute through the area.

INFORMATION FROM FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL PRESS RELEASE:

"FHP is currently working a Traffic Fatality on eastbound US-90 in the City of Midway (Gadsden County), the crash scene is just past the westbound on-ramp to I-10. A detour is being setup at US-90 (Midway City Hall) and CR-268 (Martin Luther King BLVD) to East Brickyard Road. This detour will bring motorist out in front of the Pilot Truck Stop (in front of the Waffle House)."