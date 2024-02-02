"There's something for everyone" | Army Veteran prepares to open a new bakery on Quincy Square

Sweet Abayomi is having its grand opening March 2nd.

in 2023, 11 new businesses have opened up on the Quincy Square.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy. Neighbors here and I have noticed this neighborhood's downtown area grow in businesses.

I spoke with one business owner who is an army veteran who is opening up her business and adding it to the mix, and she says it's mind-blowing.

A talent that Veronica Ashley-Reid has had for a very long time.

“I’ve been baking since I was about 5," Reid said.

A dream that came to reality because of the ones she holds dear to her heart.

“I really got into specialty baking once I had my kids and I wanted them to have access to some of the healthier alternative things and I didn’t want to pay a million dollars for," she said.

Sweet Abayomi.

“Abayomi is Nigerian which means the bringer of happiness," she said.

Bringing happiness to neighbors by having many different options at her bakery which is opening on the corner of North Adams Street and East Washington.

Sweet Abayomi will have goods ranging from gluten-free, traditional baked goods, dairy-free, and much more.

Adding it to the mix of other businesses on Quincy Square.

“There is something here for everyone. It’s worth a drive over here. These are all individual businesses they’re not chains they’re run by local people in our community," she

said.

Quincy Main Streets board president Julie Baroody says the square has seen a lot of growth.

I'm told 11 businesses were added in 2023.

"Our food options represent really the nature of our community. We've got all different kinds of ethnicities here and just the food options are wonderful and diverse," Baroody said.

Something different, something sweet.

A new bakery will draw more neighbors to the square because of its diverse options and to satisfy a sweet tooth.

“I’m nervous, I’m scared, I’m excited, I’m excited again," Reid said.

Sweet Abayomi will be having their grand opening on March 2nd at 11 a.m. Quincy Main Street also says they will have more businesses coming up in 2024 saying this year, is going to be a big year for this neighborhood.

