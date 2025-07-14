St. Paul’s Episcopal Church celebrates 186 years by honoring legacy family

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Gadsden County church with nearly two centuries of history is honoring a family that’s been part of its story for generations.



St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Quincy celebrated its 186th Founders Day with a special service.

The Auman family was honored for decades of dedication, tracing back to the early 20th century.

Watch the video below to hear what officials had to say about Jimmy Auman’s contributions and his family’s legacy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Gadsden County church is celebrating a legacy nearly two centuries in the making.

“The church has been a significant part of our family lives going back to the early 1900s,” Lamar Auman, son of James “Jimmy” Auman.

I’m Lentheus Chaney in the Quincy neighborhood—where St. Paul’s Episcopal Church marked its 186th Founders Day by honoring a family deeply connected to the church’s history.

Sunday’s service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was more than a gathering for worship—it was a celebration of faith, community, and family, nearly 200 years strong.

Each year, one family is honored for their lasting impact on the church and the community.

This year, that honor went to the Auman family—led by patriarch James “Jimmy” Auman and his late wife, Mary Stuart Bostick Auman. With roots in the church dating back to the 1920s, the family’s commitment to St. Paul’s continues across generations.

Lamar Auman traveled from Alabama to help honor his father. He says his family’s history is deeply rooted in the church—and seeing his father recognized in this way is both emotional and meaningful.

“This little church has had a big impact in the community over the last 186 years, and it is just an incredible honor for Saint Paul’s to recognize my dad,” Lamar Auman said.

Local and county leaders joined the celebration—including a special proclamation presented on behalf of both the city and county commissions.

Gadsden County legislative aide Mis’Shaylinqua Smith delivered a proclamation on behalf of County Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins.

She says the county wanted to ensure the Auman family was recognized on this historic day.

“They are a pillar of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church and their contributions that they made to the community, to the church, and and to the city of Quincy is astounding,” Smith said.

Sunday’s celebration also included a community blood drive, with OneBlood’s Big Red Bus on site. Church staff say their goal is to surpass 50 gallons in total donations.

In Quincy, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

