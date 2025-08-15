St. Paul’s Church opens as official Red Cross shelter

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — St. Paul’s Church is becoming an official American Red Cross emergency shelter, training 20 local volunteers to provide safety and support during disasters.



Twenty community members will take part in “Shelter Heroes” training.

Chief of Police Hill among volunteers preparing for disaster response.

Watch the video to see how neighbors are getting ready for emergencies.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here in the Quincy community, safety starts long before the storm. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter at St. Paul’s Church, where they will be learning how to turn these doors into a lifeline during emergencies.

St. Paul’s Church is stepping up as an official American Red Cross emergency shelter, preparing to support the community when disaster strikes. Saturday, 20 volunteers will attend the “Shelter Heroes” workshop to learn how to provide food, shelter, and care for neighbors in need.

Kathy Bland, the American Red Cross community disaster program manager, said, “If you’re not trained to help, it’s a little bit harder to insert yourself at that level. So we take that step back. OK, now there’s nothing going on — let’s get people fully ready to help people in their local communities. Because if you’re not trained to do the thing, sometimes it makes it a little harder. We might say the wrong thing. We might not be washing our hands to the appropriate level and could make people sick in a shelter. So we want to walk through exactly what they need to do. But locals helping locals is just the way it should be right across the globe.”

The training covers everything from setting up cots and serving meals to assisting neighbors who may be anxious or displaced. Even Chief of Police Hill will be volunteering, showing local leaders are fully behind community preparedness.

Mother Tanya, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, said, “The church is called to be a sanctuary for her people, and especially when times are distressing or even dangerous, we should be a sanctuary — a safe place for all people to come to. I think we are uniquely set up because of our geographical position in Quincy itself.”

Organizers say the workshop reflects the dedication of neighbors stepping up to protect one another. St. Paul’s will now be a trusted hub where residents can find safety and support during emergencies.

From shelter readiness to a stronger network of neighbors, these volunteers are making sure help is close to home. In Quincy, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

