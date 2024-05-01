SEE WHERE: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend set to build new facility in Quincy

The organization got a $3.6 million grant from a $77 million grant given to the county from the state to build the new facility.

The new facility will be next to Quincy’s Track and field on MLK Blvd.

Do you remember when the boys and girls club got $3.6 million? Well, that money is now being put into use. City commissioners approved a spot where the boys and girls club can have their new state of the art facility. Here’s where it is.

"I think it would be a good thing for the kids."

George Russ and other neighbors say a boys and girls club is needed for this neighborhood.

"We need a lot of after school programs that can help the kids. It will also be something good for the summer."

I interviewed Russ where the boys a girl's club of the big bend's new facility is going to be located.

Next to Quincy’s Track and field on MLK Blvd.

"It’s definitely an amazing feeling to finally have a spot."

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend Kacy Dennis says this all goes back to August.

The organization got a $3.6 million grant from a $77 million grant given to the county from the state to build the new facility.

"The track area was just perfect, where we can serve a lot of kids and serve those kids who truly need our services the most."

Neighbors tell me a lot of kids use the track on a daily basis.

"We are dedicated that within this county we have access to programs that can lead to the positive development to our young people."

Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon says this location is also beneficial because of juvenile crime in the area.

Just last weekend, Quincy Police arrested a 16-year-old who they say was involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. That shooting happened at Gadsden Arms Apartments, just a short walk away from where the facility will be.

Nixon says this will be a big step forward to serving kids in this neighborhood to keep them out of trouble and danger.

"This will give us a new partnership at a better level so that we can engage kids in a different way. Give them many different opportunities for recreation and other activities and education pursuits."

Millions of dollars going towards the kids in this neighborhood.

Millions of dollars that Russ says are worth it.

"I feel good because like I said it’s for the kids it's for the kids, that’s the great thing it will be, it’s for the kids."

Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend says this will be beneficial for this neighborhood during the summer months to keep kids here busy and out of trouble.

