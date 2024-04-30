Quincy Police arrest 16-year-old following Gadsden Arms Apartments shooting

A 16-year-old was arrested following a weekend shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Quincy.

Quincy Police said the shooting took place at the Gadsden Arms Apartments.

Read the news release below to see how they made the arrest.

QPD NEWS RELEASE:

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting incident at Gadsden Arms Apartments, which resulted in one victim being hospitalized.

The incident, which occurred on April 28, 2024, has led to the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile on multiple charges.

At approximately 8:25 PM on April 28, 2024, officers from Quincy Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at Gadsden Arms Apartments Upon arrival, officers quickly secured the scene and located one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was promptly transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A thorough investigation, conducted in coordination with the State Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, led to the swift identification and arrest of the suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile. The juvenile has been charged with F.S. 782.051 Attempted Felony Murder, F.S. 784.021 Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and F.S. 790.15 Discharging Firearm in Public or on Residential Property.

The Quincy Police Department remains committed to thorough and diligent investigation processes to maintain public safety and uphold justice. We appreciate the community's cooperation during this investigation and continue to encourage anyone with more information about this incident to come forward.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be released as they become available. We are grateful for the effective partnership with the State Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office that led to this prompt arrest.

