SEE HOW: Multiple Quincy business owners are putting Quincy CRA grant money to good use

Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency works to improve the neighborhoods conditions.

Neighbors are working to use their money to bring more business to Quincy.

Watch the video to see how.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Growing business to attract business on the Quincy Square.

I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter.

In April, I told you about Quincy’s CRA Small Business Grant Program.

Now, I’m checking in with a business who got money from the grant and seeing how they’re using it for good.

“Anything that benefits our space is going to benefit the surrounding businesses.”

Veronica Ashley owns sweet Abayomi on the Quincy Square.

She is one of the businesses who applied for the Quincy Community Redevelopment Agencygrant.

“I was persistent, I knew exactly what I wanted and how i wanted to grow my business.”

Quincy’s CRA helps the neighborhood by removing what's considered slum and blighted conditions in the community

Veronica tells me with the money she’s buying new equipment and getting their name out there

“I’m really excited to use it for marketing.”

This grant program’s is designed to attract more businesses to Quincy. City Manager Robert Nixon tells me he hopes it can improve their economic development.

“The businesses will improve themselves. They hire and they offer goods and services in the community, so those things contribute to vitality. "

While veronica received assistance, she tells me the process was lengthy. She says letting more businesses know and advertising that help is here would be huge next time around.

“I feel like something that should be attached to these grants are some types of coaching. Something that allows them to move their vision from a to do.”

With the common goal to getting more eyes on Quincy, as Veronica said, if one business does well, the others surrounding will benefit.

“All these businesses can grow; we got quality businesses here.”

Nixon tells me they’re going to start receiving applications for this grant later this year. I will let you know once I know more information.



