Quincy neighbors can get up to $10,000 if they apply for this grant; see who qualifies

Quincy neighbors can receive up to $10,000 in if they apply and qualify for the city's Community Redevelopment Agency grant.

Neighbors have until September 30th to apply.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A grant that's purpose is to revitalize the city of Quincy, one home and business at a time. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. City leaders say their collecting applications for the Quincy CRA grant. I spoke to one business owner who is applying for this grant and how the financial assistance can change his whole business.

"I could use the money."

Curtis James is the owner of CJ’s Kitchen and Catering.

He says he's going to apply for the small business assistance grant program the Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency and city leaders are offering.

"Maybe purchase some new food warmers, maybe another refrigerator or two."

This month, Quincy CRA and city leaders began handing out applications for the small business assistance grant and home repairs grant.

"What the CRA the community redevelopment agency has a history of doing is supporting the removal of slum and blighted conditions in the community."

Quincy city manager Robert Nixon says Quincy CRA helps with the city’s redevelopment efforts.

Efforts leaders hope will bring more people to the neighborhood.

"We're pretty busy during all week Sunday is my busy day of the week."

Neighbors who apply for either the small business assistance grant or home repair grant can get up to $10,000.

Here’s what you need to know:

Business owners, you must be located in the Quincy CRA District, have a business license with the city of Quincy and be a Quincy utility customer.

Homeowners who are looking for assistance; you will need to show your income and need to be located in the Quincy CRA District.

“In this particular geographic area, tax dollars are kind of set. Then in that point to the current time, the difference is being pour back into the community, which is what’s collected. By legislative mandate we must reinvest it into the community. And so those tax dollars are used to promote the growth."

Nixon says the money is coming from county government and city government funds and neighbors who pay taxes.

Neighbors have until the end of the fiscal year, which is September 30th, to apply for these grants.

A grant that Curtis says will possibly take his business to the next level.

"Maybe we will be expanding to another building soon."

If you're interested in knowing more of the requirements or want to apply, you can head over to the city manager’s office during business hours to pick up an application. Ill also have more information linked to this story of our website at wtxl.tv.

