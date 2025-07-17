Quincy Police Department to discuss "DA Block" noise complaints at community meeting Thursday

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Tonight, Quincy's Police Department will engage in conversation with neighbors about noise complaints at a Citizens Advisory Council meeting . It's being held at 7:00 p.m..



The complaints stem from the hangout spot known as "DA Block" on South Adams Street.

Chief of Police Carlos A. Hill said it has been an almost decade-long problem.

Watch the video to hear from the Chief about solutions to these complaints and why he wants the community to attend Thursday's meeting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Concerns are growing louder over a noise issue in one Gadsden County community. In Quincy, a conversation is happening to talk about those issues impacting neighbors here.

"DA Block", a popular hang out, on South Adams Street in Quincy is the culprit behind multiple noise complaints in the neighborhood.

"We've had several years of noise complaints there dating back, I know since I've been working here almost 10 years ago," said Carlos A. Hill, Chief of Police at the Quincy Police Department.

A decade-long problem Chief of Police Carlos A. Hill said they're trying to correct.

Recently the Quincy Police Department put out a notice stating they would be enforcing more laws in the area including Open Containers of Alcohol and Loitering.

Now, the Chief said they're taking it one step further — they're trying to change the noise ordinance.

"It's gonna increase the fines that we were definitely looking at increasing that and then also it just gives law enforcement the ability to, as soon as we see it, we can react on it instead of getting a complaint in," said Hill.

But, before taking the revised ordinance to City Council on Tuesday, the Chief said they want to hear from neighbors at Thursday's Citizen's Advisory Council meeting.

"I want them to be able to review the new ordinance," said Hill. "Are we being too strict? Are we being you know too lenient? And so I just want some feedback from them so when we do speak on Tuesday to the commission that we'll have that information and I can present it to the commission as well."

The meeting will begin at 7 pm at the Joe Ferolito Recreation Center on North Graves Street.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.