Quincy CRA to discuss 2025–26 budget as investigations continue

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency is set to review its 2025–26 budget Tuesday evening as multiple investigations into its finances remain underway.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is among the agencies investigating the CRA’s fund management.

CRA leaders previously agreed to receive updates on the investigation every two weeks.

Watch the video to see what could happen at Tuesday's workshop.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday the Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency is set to go over its 2025–2026 budget, all while facing multiple investigations tied to finances. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter where leaders will gather Tuesday to look ahead at funding for the future.

In June, the CRA announced it was under investigation by multiple agencies including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement over questions surrounding its fund management. Tuesday evening CRA leaders are holding a workshop to discuss budgeting. While the CRA investigation is not on the agenda an update could happen. During a July meeting, a decision was made for the board to receive updates on the investigation every two weeks from CRA management and attorney.

The workshop begins at six o’clock at Quincy city hall. I'll be there for any updates on the possible investigation and what you need to know as the agency moves forward into the next year. In Quincy Tatyana Purifoy ABC 27.

