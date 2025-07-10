Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency provides first public update of state investigation

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency is facing scrutiny from multiple investigative bodies — and Wednesday, board members met to for a regular meeting and to get an update on the investigation.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is among the agencies investigating CRA fund management.

Board will receive updates on investigation progress every two weeks from the CRA management and CRA attorney.

The Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency is under investigation — and on Wednesday, the board met for the first time since that news came to light.

I’m Lentheus Chaney in the Quincy neighborhood, where board members shared updates on next steps and the current status of the investigation.

ABC27 confirmed that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is among multiple agencies investigating how CRA funds have been managed.

Mayor and board chair Beverly Nash initially called an emergency meeting on June 19, where she publicly announced the investigation.

At Wednesday’s meeting — the first since that emergency session — board member Robin Wood motioned to add an “FDLE update” to the agenda.

The discussion ended with a motion requiring the CRA manager to work directly with CRA attorney Hubert Brown to help expedite the open records request process — and to deliver updates to the board every two weeks.

After the meeting, I spoke with Brown, who has served as the CRA’s attorney for 12 years. He says both the CRA and the city are working diligently to provide the requested documents, which include emails dating back several years.

“They’re asking for financial records for records, projects that the CRA approved," said Brown. "They’re looking at their approvals. They’re also looking at the permits and so we’re trying to make sure that we get those records because different departments have those records,” Brown said.

In Quincy, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

