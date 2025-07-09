Quincy commission discuss billing delays while ordinance clash leads to walkout

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Missing bills and pop-up parties are causing stress in Quincy—issues that boiled over at a city commission meeting where tempers flared and procedures were challenged.



Quincy residents report missing utility bills, prompting frustration and a city commission discussion.

Noise ordinance debate sparks heated exchange.

Watch the video below to hear what the interim city manager says caused the delay.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Missing utility bills and pop-up parties in Quincy are causing stress and frustration. I’m Lentheus Chaney in the Quincy neighborhood, where the city commission took on billing delays — and a noise ordinance debate that ended with a commissioner escorted out of the chambers.

The most recent billing issue started with a delay — utility statements that normally arrive early in the month never showed up.

District 1 Commissioner Robin Wood added the issue to Tuesday’s agenda for discussion.

She says her phone hasn’t stopped ringing, with constituents demanding answers. I spoke with her prior to the meeting.

“The main question I have is why are utility bills either being mailed out late or why are citizens not actually receiving them if they are mailed on time who is that fault?” Wood said.

On July 2, the City of Quincy issued a notice acknowledging the problem and asked customers to call for their current balance.

However, some neighbors say they can’t get through to customer service.

One neighbor addressed the issue during public comment and said, "They may or may not get somebody. And then when they get somebody, they are talked to very very rudely. That’s unacceptable."

After the meeting, Interim City Manager Richard Ash reaffirmed that the problem stems from the postal service, not the city’s billing system.

“Our third-party company actually has a certificate of delivery to the Postal Service of giving them the bills,” Ash said.

To address a law enforcement concern over large unpermitted parties in the city, an amendment to the existing noise abatement ordinance — brought forward by Police Chief Carlos Hill — was tabled out of order by Mayor Beverly Nash.

Commissioner Ronnie Harris called attention to the procedural error, triggering a debate that escalated into a heated exchange between him and Commissioner Lane Stephens.

The exchange ended with Mayor Nash requesting that Harris be escorted out of the chambers.

The utility billing issue was listed for discussion only, so no resolution was reached. And the amended noise ordinance was moved for a first reading at the next commission meeting.

As I get more information on both issues, I’ll bring you those details.

In Quincy, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

