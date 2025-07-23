QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A potential property tax increase is on the table in Quincy. City leaders are narrowing in on a new millage rate that could affect what you pay.



Quincy city leaders are considering a tax increase through a millage rate hike.

A public hearing on the millage rate increase is scheduled for September 9th.

Quincy city commission votes to increase millage rate impacting property taxes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A possible tax increase is on the table in Quincy.

I'm Lentheus Chaney in the Quincy neighborhood, breaking down what's next for the city's budget and what a higher millage rate could mean for you.

During Tuesday night's City Commission meeting in Quincy, leaders reviewed a full agenda, from noise ordinances to solid waste fees. One of the most closely watched items: whether to raise the city’s millage rate, which directly impacts property taxes.

Commissioners considered five options—from keeping the current rate of 6.800 mills to raising it as high as 7.7500 mills.

Interim City Manager Richard Ash reminded the commission that while the rate could be lowered later, state law would not allow it to be increased after this point in the budget process.

Finance Director Georgetta Daniels advised the commission that moving to 7.2500 mills would generate nearly $297,000 in additional tax revenue.

Staying at the current rate of 6.800 would generate about $139,000.

Motions to adopt the highest rates—7.500 and 7.7500 mills—both failed.

However, the commission eventually adopted Option 2 of 7.000 mills in a 3-2 vote.

City staff say rising contractual obligations, especially for public safety employees, are a driving force behind the push for more funding.

During public comment, neighbors suggested that a strategic plan should be put in place to ensure increased taxpayer funding is used efficiently to benefit the city and its residents.

The first public hearing on the millage rate increase is scheduled for Sept. 9 and will be printed on TRIM notices sent to property owners.

In Quincy, I'm Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

