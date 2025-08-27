Quincy City Clerk arrested, placed on leave without pay

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy City Clerk Janice Shackelford was arrested Tuesday morning at City Hall on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, prompting city commissioners to place her on leave without pay and appoint an interim replacement.



Commissioners voted to name Joann Kimble as interim clerk to keep city operations running.

Shackelford faces several charges, including theft and falsifying records.

Watch the video to see Shackelford’s arrest and how city officials responded.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday's city commission meeting took a turn as leaders addressed the arrest of city clerk Janice Shackelford. I was able to talk to both the mayor and one of the commissioners on the situation that has shaken the city of Quincy.

Lane Stephens, city commissioner for district 4 responded saying, “Regarding our city clerk, it’s disappointing that she was arrested this morning. It did not come as a shock to me.”

Shackelford was taken into custody at Quincy City Hall this morning. She faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including allegations of theft and falsifying records. At Tuesday's meeting, leaders expressed disappointment but also said they were not surprised.

“I'm just ready for this city to move forward. I'm ready to bring in a strong new administrator who's going to be a law and order administrator. Someone who's going to bring integrity back to this city hall in our city," Stephens said.

Commissioners voted to place Shackelford on administrative leave without pay. To keep city business moving, commissioners named Joann Kimble as interim city clerk. Kimble currently works in planning and building, and commissioners say she’s ready to take on the added responsibility.

Dr. Beverly Nash, Quincy's mayor, said, "She has done the job before so she is familiar with some of the aspects. Now it’s gonna be a little challenging for her because she is gonna be doing a dual role. Her job in the building and planning because she’s very helpful there, and she’ll be picking up the day-to-day for the city clerk."

City leaders say appointing Kimble will help keep day-to-day operations running, even as Shackelford's case moves forward in court.

City commissioners say the focus now is restoring trust in city government while the legal process plays out. Shackelford is scheduled to make her first court appearance tomorrow morning at 8:30.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

