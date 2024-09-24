Quincy animal shelter in search of fosters during Helene

Gadsden County has sand bag locations for neighbors to utilize.

Champs Chance was hit by May's tornado and are now preparing for Helene.

Watch the video to see how many fosters they need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors preparing to keep their families safe alongside their pet friends. I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. Champs chance animal rescue is looking for fosters to take in their animals during the tropical weather. I’m checking to see how many they need.

Preparing for tropical weather.

"We're in a mess with high winds and all."

Alicia Bopp and other neighbors here in the Quincy Neighborhood are getting sandbags, preparing their families, and

Their furry friends.

"Usually if a good rain is coming, we go around and roll down all the tarps making sure that their kennels are secured."

Alicia owns Champs Chance Animal Rescue.

Right now she, and her team are looking for neighbors who are willing to foster dogs during the storm.

Alica says after may's tornado hit, they realized it's not safe for the dogs to stay out during severe weather.

"There are so many advantages to being an outdoor rescue and we love the outdoor rescue, except for things like this. The elements and the storms."

Alicia tells me they need about 45 fosters during the storm.

Bopp says if you are interested in fostering, they have all that information on their Facebook page.