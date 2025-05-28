No decision on Nixon: Quincy City Manager keeps job amid controversy

Commissioner Ronte Harris says due process was ignored and no formal evaluation took place.

Commissioner Lane Stephens tried to delay the discussion because not all commissioners were present, but the vote to table the discussion failed.

Watch the video to hear from commissioners

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A big crowd but no decision made. City Manager Robert Nixon is keeping his job — for now.

An agenda item to potentially remove Nixon left both commissioners and neighbors confused Tuesday night.

“As a teacher’s union advocate, teacher’s union president, I cannot accept and ignore due process.”

Commissioner Ronte Harris said due process wasn't followed and pointed out there wasn't any formal evaluation.

During public comment, neighbors were split. Some called for change, others stood by Nixon.

Many raised concerns: unproven allegations, no evaluation, and uncertainty about what happens if Nixon is removed.

“I suggest that we lay this under the table for tonight.”

Commissioner Lane Stephens pushed to table the conversation since Commissioner Devonte Knight was absent — but that motion failed.

After the vote, Dr. Robin Wood renewed her call for an investigation into Nixon's office — a request she first made over a year ago.

Harris also questioned leadership in the mayor's seat.

For now, Nixon remains in place. With calls for change and confusion among city leaders, what happens next is still up in the air.

