Neglected dog found in Quincy now safe after swift action by Gadsden County Animal Control

A malnourished dog found in a Quincy home has sparked outrage and prompted swift action by local authorities. Read the previous story here.

Animal advocates and law enforcement urge the public to report suspected cases of animal cruelty to protect pets in need.

Watch the video to hear from the county.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A troubling case of animal neglect that stirred public outrage in Gadsden County has taken a hopeful turn. The malnourished dog at the center of the controversy is now under the care of local authorities, following a joint effort between Gadsden County Animal Control, the Quincy Police Department and local animal advocates.

Earlier this week, neighbors raised alarms on social media after the dog, found in a home in Quincy, was discovered in poor condition. The shocking images of the dog sparked widespread calls for intervention, with many urging immediate action from local authorities.

In response to public pressure, the Gadsden County Animal Control Department, in collaboration with the Quincy Police Department, has taken custody of the pet.

A statement from the county reads:

"After receiving feedback from the public regarding this matter, the county's Animal Control Department, in collaboration with the Quincy Police Department, has taken custody of the pet from its owner. The pet is now under the care of Gadsden County Animal Control."

The case has prompted a renewed call for residents to report any suspected animal cruelty, with both the Quincy Police Department and Animal Control urging the public to document and notify authorities if they witness neglect or abuse.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact local law enforcement and animal control services.

