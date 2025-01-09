Community calls for action after malnourished dog found in Gadsden County

Neighbors went on social media to voice their concerns about a severely malnourished dog, prompting public outcry for change.

Animal welfare advocate Alicia Bopp calls for stricter laws and better guidelines for animal control, as local authorities warn that neglect could lead to criminal charges and hefty jail fines.

Watch the video to see the photos that led to the community rallying for change.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Gadsden County are calling for action after discovering a local’s severely malnourished dog, prompting a wave of concern from animal advocates and neighbors alike. The images shared on social media show a dog in dire condition—visibly weak and left to suffer in the backyard.

"I mean, it will kill them, quickly," said Alicia Bopp, the owner of Champs Chance Animal Rescue, who has been an advocate for animals in the community for years. Bopp, who frequently deals with cases of animal neglect, stressed the urgency of intervention in such situations. "It’s just all over, and unfortunately, it’s something that we see consistently," she added.

The distressing posts sparked immediate public outcry, with many urging local authorities to step in. The Quincy Police Department (QPD) has confirmed they are aware of the situation.

Lieutenant Barber of the Quincy Police Department shared some guidance for concerned residents.

"If they suspect animal neglect, the first thing they should do is take pictures from a safe place and not on the person’s property. They can notify the police department or animal control, and we can take it from there," he said.

Bopp, however, argues that current laws surrounding animal neglect, local, state and nationally, may not be strong enough to prevent such cases from happening in the future. She believes more needs to be done to hold neglectful pet owners accountable.

"It doesn’t make sense. We need stricter laws, we need better guidelines in place for our animal control as far as what is and isn’t animal abuse," Bopp emphasized.

Under current Florida law, those convicted of animal cruelty can face a misdemeanor charge, with fines of up to $5,000. But Bopp and other animal welfare advocates argue that these penalties are not enough to deter neglectful behavior.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that animal neglect cannot be ignored, and it calls for stronger community involvement in preventing abuse.

For anyone who suspects animal cruelty in their area, QPD urges them to act quickly and responsibly—document the situation, notify the authorities, and let the professionals take over.

