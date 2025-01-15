Gadsden County takes next step in search for new County Administrator

Gadsden County leaders are taking the first steps toward hiring a new County Administrator, starting with a workshop to define the hiring process.

Commissioners have outlined a detailed plan, which includes a 45-day application period, 10 days for candidate vetting, and a 15-day interview phase, with citizen input playing a key role.

Watch the video to see what leaders came up with.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County is moving forward in its search for a new County Administrator.

Tuesday evening, county leaders held a workshop to begin the process of defining the job description and outlining the hiring procedure for the position.

Commissioner Ronterious Green described the County Administrator role as essential for the county's future. "This is a very detrimental position for our county, and it is very key for the success of our county," he said.

The goal of the workshop, according to Green, was to lay the foundation for a clear job description and a fair hiring process that will attract the best candidate. "We’re looking for someone who is able to work with everybody," he added.

The county has outlined a specific plan for the hiring process. Applicants will have 45 days to submit their resumes and applications. After that, the county’s Human Resource team will spend 10 days reviewing and vetting candidates. Following this, there will be a 15-day interview period, allowing commissioners to meet with prospective candidates before making a final decision.

Commissioner Brenda Holt emphasized the importance of including citizens in the process. "We’ve been kind of jerky in our motions as far as leadership. Now, we can calm that down and everyone has their input on what they want and do not want in an individual. And they can look at the applicants," Holt said.

As part of the effort to involve the community, Holt shared that a citizens committee will be formed to ensure the public has a voice in the hiring decision. The committee will allow citizens to provide input on the applicants, giving them a role in choosing the next County Administrator.

This marks a pivotal step for the county, which has been without a permanent administrator sinceNovember. The commissioners decided to part ways with Ed Dixon, the former administrator, after determining that his services were no longer needed. Since Dixon’s departure, the county has been operating with an interim administrator.

"We gotta have consistency as it relates to the leadership of the county and this board," Green said, underscoring the need for steady leadership during this transition period.

Commissioners expressed they are committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent hiring process. While the process is expected to take some time, leaders are optimistic that they will find a candidate capable of guiding the county into its next chapter.

